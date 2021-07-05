Columbia, CT hosts Independence Day parade

COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) – After months of isolation, the town of Columbia is once again celebrating the Fourth of July in a typical manner on Monday morning.

The town’s 4th of July parade brought state leaders to town and families to their front yards for a close view of the action.

There’s a lot of work that goes into the parade behind the scene for several months. One of the most important parts is the step-off.

“This is a big deal for us. Being part of the community and bringing everyone together as a community,” said Jim Blair, Parade Chair.

Columbia’s 4th of July parade is an even bigger deal after a long, uncertain year. Lion’s Club members put this all together, but it was forced to take a hiatus in 2020.

“A volunteer group that goes into the public had to stop, so this is a big deal we’re glad that we can do it,” Blair said.

There were 11 local groups, the Governor’s Foot Guard, bands, and fire departments in attendance.

Following the pandemic, Governor Ned Lamont, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Congressman Joe Courtney all came out to attend the parade.

“That people can get together with social distancing and not have masks on has just added an energy and excitement,” Courtney said.

The parade around was just 1.1. miles, but every step was taken with intention.