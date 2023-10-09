Conn. (WTNH) – On October 9, people across The United States will have the day off to celebrate in observance of Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Columbus Day was first made a federal holiday in 1937 and is usually celebrated on the second Monday in October. Indigenous Peoples’ Day was made a federal holiday alongside Columbus Day in 2021 by President Joe Biden to recognize Indigenous American peoples’ history and celebrate their culture

Below are what buildings, services and more you can expect to be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday:

Local, State and Federal Government Buildings

All government-run agencies across the state will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day/ Indigenous People’s Day

Mail Services

All post offices will be closed on Monday and there will not be regular main delivery services on this holiday.

Local Banks

Columbus Day/ Indigenous People’s Day is still considered a bank holiday for most banks across the state. Before making the trip, check with your local branch to see if they are closed/have holiday hours in place.

DMV

Connecticut DMV will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for the holiday.

Trash pick up

Trash pickup changes vary from town to town, so make sure to check your town’s website to see if there are trash service delays in your area.

Regular/Local stores

Most stores (especially those that are major chains such as Target and Starbucks) will be open for business on Oct. 9. However, some local businesses choose to either close of have holiday hours so check local websites before heading out.