Conn. (WTNH) – On October 9, people across The United States will have the day off to celebrate in observance of Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
Columbus Day was first made a federal holiday in 1937 and is usually celebrated on the second Monday in October. Indigenous Peoples’ Day was made a federal holiday alongside Columbus Day in 2021 by President Joe Biden to recognize Indigenous American peoples’ history and celebrate their culture
Below are what buildings, services and more you can expect to be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday:
Local, State and Federal Government Buildings
All government-run agencies across the state will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day/ Indigenous People’s Day
Mail Services
All post offices will be closed on Monday and there will not be regular main delivery services on this holiday.
Local Banks
Columbus Day/ Indigenous People’s Day is still considered a bank holiday for most banks across the state. Before making the trip, check with your local branch to see if they are closed/have holiday hours in place.
DMV
Connecticut DMV will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 for the holiday.
Trash pick up
Trash pickup changes vary from town to town, so make sure to check your town’s website to see if there are trash service delays in your area.
Regular/Local stores
Most stores (especially those that are major chains such as Target and Starbucks) will be open for business on Oct. 9. However, some local businesses choose to either close of have holiday hours so check local websites before heading out.