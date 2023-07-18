HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut General Assembly’s Judiciary Committee and Public Safety and Security Committee will meet later this month to discuss how state police have falsified traffic ticket data, a spokesperson for state Democrats told News 8 on Tuesday.

The groups will meet on July 26 at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

An audit uncovered that troopers faked tens of thousands of traffic ticket records to skew data and information on racial profiling trends. The Connecticut Office of the Chief State’s Attorney opened an investigation into the findings late last month.

It’s estimated that there were between 25,000 and about 59,000 overreported records. No members of the public received a fake traffic ticket.

Under a 1999 state law, law enforcement are required to submit traffic stop data. According to the audit, overreporting the tickets made it appear that white drivers were cited more than they actually were.