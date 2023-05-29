WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Several communities across the state are observing Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies, honoring those who served our country.

In Wallingford, the community gathered to observe its annual ceremony and parade.

The ceremony began at 9 a.m. in Dutton Park, and included veteran stories, a performance of the national anthem and a wreath laying ceremony. Veteran Lt. Colonel Rosemary DeAngelis not only served her country for more than 20 years, but she’s also a gold star sister. She laid the wreath for her brother and the many others who lost their lives.

“He was a combat medic hero, silver star bronze star, etcetera,” Veteran DeAngelis said. “You just can’t forget, this is a time that’s so special.”

Veteran David Gessert has been marching in the parade for more than two decades, this year he was chosen as the Parade Marshall.

“It’s quite an honor, and I’m very happy to do it,” he said. “We owe it all to our veterans and today we honor those that died serving our country and giving us our freedom.”

The parade immediately followed the ceremony. Community members lined North Main Street to cheer on local veterans marching down the parade route. Elected officials, sports teams, school marching bands, and others that serve the town marched also marched.