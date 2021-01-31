Community Health Center suspends all COVID-19 testing, vaccine sites Monday ahead of expected snowstorm

Connecticut

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)

Conn. (WTNH) — Community Health Center, Inc. is suspending all outdoor drive-thru COVID-19 testing at their locations across the state Monday due to the snowstorm expected Sunday night into Monday.

Heavy snow and wind gusts are expected Monday, making driving unsafe and increasing the possibility of power outages.

Their Pratt & Whitney vaccination clinic in East Hartford will also be closed Monday due to the inclement weather.

The sites will be closed Monday, Feb.1.

The list of their COVID testing locations can be found here: www.chc1.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss