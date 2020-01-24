Community in Stonington sound off on accused misconduct of former high school teacher, coach

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Teachers and staff spoke out Thursday night and demanded an investigation into a Stonington high school teacher and coach accused of inappropriately touching female students.

Parents and staff in Stonington sounded off at a Board of Education meeting Thursday night. They’re asking why a former teacher is facing no charges after more than two dozen female students accused him of inappropriate touching.

An investigation by the New London Day newspaper brought the allegations to the public. More than two dozen complaints going back seven years, all about the same Stonington High School teacher and coach. Those female students say Timonthy Chokas touched them on the backside and thighs, gave them back rubs and made inappropriate comments.

The last student complaint came a year ago, January of 2019, and the Day reports on the day of the complaint. Chokas was allowed to resign with full benefits. A year later, there has still been no action taken against him.

“I’m not sure why criminal charges have not been made. I’m not sure why there’s been no accountability, all I see is cover up after cover up. Too few people were in there advocating for these kids. It was emotional because I lived through it, I saw it,” Kate Milde, former Stonington High School staff member.

Parents and staff members like her are now demanding an independent investigation into Chokas. They want guarantees that something like this cannot happen again without parents being told.

The Chairwoman of the Board of Education announced they will move forward with an effort to look into the Chokas situation. However, the board has to agree on the details of the investigation, and that could take a few more meetings.

Meanwhile Chokas is facing no repercussions, no charges of any kind.