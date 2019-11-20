Community, officials push to save CT minor league baseball team

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are pitching in to save the Connecticut Tigers Minor League Baseball team in Norwich after the Major League Baseball says they’re planning to eliminate 42 minor league teams around the U.S.

All the teams play in short season leagues, such as the New York-Penn League. In a letter to Major League Baseball, Congressman Joe Courtney wrote:

“The abandonment of Minor League clubs by Major League Baseball would devastate our communities. Their bond purchasers and other stakeholders affected by the potential loss of these clubs.”