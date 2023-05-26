NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old woman from Darien was severely injured in a shark attack while snorkeling in the Turks and Caicos this week.

News 8 has learned the young woman is a Yale University student from Darien.

On Friday, many people in Darien reacted to the news and sent their support to the young woman.

Stephanie Close has been following the story. “I just thought it was awful. I didn’t realize that she was from Darien,” she said.

According to authorities in the Turks and Caicos, the shark attack happened Wednesday afternoon and the young woman lost part of her leg. They say she was snorkeling with a friend off the coast of Providenciales Island in Princess Alexandra National Park, while on a private boat trip.

The boat company called Big Blue Collective released a statement in part that says:

“The calm, quick and measured response from one of our captains and office team meant that the victim was extracted from the ocean and dispatched in the ambulance in 15 minutes, saving them from a potentially life-threatening situation.”

The young woman was eventually airlifted to a Miami hospital. Officials say the patient is asking for privacy at this time.

Dr. Brianna Fram is an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Yale Medicine.

While she admits, she has never seen a shark attack victim she has seen her fair share of traumatic injury patients.

“Depending on the level of amputation, she could potentially return to a high level of function. My hope for her is that she has an amputation that functions well she can wear advanced prosthesis and return to any sporting activities that she desires and hopefully live a relatively normal life,” Dr. Fram said.

Meanwhile, community members are sharing words of concern and comfort for the young woman.

“I just pray that she will get through this,” said Parry Grogan of New Canaan.

News 8 has heard from people who know victim, and say she is texting with friends from the hospital.

Authorities in the Turks and Caicos say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shark attack.