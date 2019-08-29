Company says they were kicked off Chester fairgrounds over gun shirts

CHESTER, Conn/. (WTNH)– A company called Ammo Crafters says they were kicked off the Chester fairgrounds because of their shirt designs.

Marcos Diaz with Ammo Crafters said he was selling his merchandise at the Chester fair over the weekend when he was kicked off of the fairgrounds.

He told News 8 that the First Selectwoman pointed out the “I love gun” shirt and said, “I don’t stand for it. I cannot believe you guys are on these fairgrounds with this shirt.”

A local company, Ammo Crafters booted from Chester fair over I ❤️ gun shirt. Marcos Diaz shows us the controversial shirt. pic.twitter.com/uXY4jHxfjT — Noelle Gardner (@NoelleGardner) August 29, 2019

Diaz says shorty after he was told to leave. Diaz said the First Selectwoman said he was promoting violence.

