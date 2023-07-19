Conn. (WTNH) — Kindness, equality, and compassion is the mission of the seventh annual Compassion Fest, where people across Connecticut gather to explore local artisans, music, and enjoy delicious vegan food.

A fundraiser is also held for a compassionate cause. This year, the cause is a bunny rescue, dubbed “Save the Buns.”

Tabitha Logan, the founder of Compassion Fest, as well as Mallory Cormier, founder of Save the Buns, joined News 8 to discuss the vegan dishes guests can expect at the fest, as well as the health benefits of a vegan diet.

See the full interview with Logan and Cormier in the video above.

This year’s Compassion Fest is set to take place on July 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1243 Whitney Ave. in Hamden. Find more information here.