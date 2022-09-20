NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Questions — and complaints — remain as the M&T Bank merger with People’s United Bank enters its third week.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said his office received 50 complaints over the weekend alone.

He met with the bank’s upper management Monday, urging it to do better as some customers remain locked out of their accounts, don’t have access to their ATM cards and have had to postpone real estate closings.

“If anybody has suffered an adverse financial consequence and impact because of what you did, M&T, you better take care of your customers and make them whole,” Tong said. “They said they would do everything they could.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) has also called for a federal investigation into the merger.

“We will be making some demands of M&T,” he said. “At the very least, the other customers an apology. Incredibly, there has been no acknowledgement of this major mismanagement and mess.”

A spokesperson for the bank said it has made progress since the merger began, and that teller lines have virtually disappeared. The bank told News 8 it won’t rest until every customer is satisfied.

The bank also gave a reminder that old ATM cards will stop working starting Wednesday.