Comptroller: Connecticut on track for $28 million deficit

(AP) — Connecticut is on track to end the current fiscal year with a $28 million budget deficit. That’s according to state Comptroller Kevin Lembo.

Lembo attributes much of the projected deficit, about $24 million, to fewer than anticipated retirements of state employees.

The fiscal year ends on June 30. Lembo’s report to Gov. Ned Lamont examined other aspects of Connecticut’s economy including housing figures.

Citing a report from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, he noted sales of single-family homes declined 7.18% in November 2019, compared with November 2018.