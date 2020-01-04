Comptroller: Connecticut on track for $28 million deficit

Connecticut

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Connecticut_State_Capitol,_Hartford_300164

(AP) — Connecticut is on track to end the current fiscal year with a $28 million budget deficit. That’s according to state Comptroller Kevin Lembo.

Lembo attributes much of the projected deficit, about $24 million, to fewer than anticipated retirements of state employees.

The fiscal year ends on June 30. Lembo’s report to Gov. Ned Lamont examined other aspects of Connecticut’s economy including housing figures.

Citing a report from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, he noted sales of single-family homes declined 7.18% in November 2019, compared with November 2018.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss