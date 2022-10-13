BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two police officers were shot dead and another was wounded in an apparent ambush in Bristol, authorities said Thursday.

State police said in a release that the 911 call Wednesday night about a domestic dispute between two brothers appears to have been “a deliberate act to lure law enforcement” to a house on Redstone Hill Road.

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded and underwent surgery at St. Francis Hospital. He has since been released from the hospital.

Law enforcement agencies across Connecticut took to social media to express their condolences. Their statements are listed in alphabetical order below. We will update this story as more come in.