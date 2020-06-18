Congressional delegation blasts DOE transgender ruling

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Congressional Democrats is condemning a recent decision by the U.S. Department of Education that threatens to withhold federal funds over a Connecticut policy that allows transgender girls to compete against non-transgender girls in high school sports.

A Wednesday letter to the department’s Office for Civil Rights, which was signed by six of the seven members of the state delegation and 22 other congressional Democrats, questions the motives and legal reasoning behind the May decision that found Connecticut’s policy is a violation of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that guarantees equal education opportunities for women.