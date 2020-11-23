Congressman Joe Courtney tests positive for COVID-19

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Sunday.

In a statement, the congressman said he was “inadvertently exposed to someone who would later test positive for COVID-19” last week. At the time, that individual wasn’t aware they were positive for the virus.

Congressman Courtney goes on to say, “Upon learning of that initial exposure, I immediately began following the strict isolation guidelines laid out by the CDC and by my doctor while I waited to get a coronavirus test. After my first test came back negative, I continued to isolate but began to experience mild symptoms. I got another test and, [Sunday] evening I was notified that the second test came back positive.”

He says he will be working remotely while isolating at home for the time being.