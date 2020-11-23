Congressman Joe Courtney tests positive for COVID-19

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Congressman Joe Courtney (CT-02) has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Sunday.
In a statement, the congressman said he was “inadvertently exposed to someone who would later test positive for COVID-19” last week. At the time, that individual wasn’t aware they were positive for the virus.
Congressman Courtney goes on to say, “Upon learning of that initial exposure, I immediately began following the strict isolation guidelines laid out by the CDC and by my doctor while I waited to get a coronavirus test. After my first test came back negative, I continued to isolate but began to experience mild symptoms. I got another test and, [Sunday] evening I was notified that the second test came back positive.”
He says he will be working remotely while isolating at home for the time being.
This experience reinforces my strong belief that right now, we need to be doing our part to help our communities by listening to the experts at the CDC—we’ve got to remain vigilant about wearing masks, social distancing, and the basic essentials like washing our hands frequently.
There are folks in eastern Connecticut working hard every day to help our region through this pandemic, and following the CDC’s guidelines is the best way we can support their efforts here on the ground.”– Congressman Joe Courtney