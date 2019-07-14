Congresswoman DeLauro heading to Florida to visit a migrant children holding center

(WTNH)–Connecticut Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro is heading to Florida Monday to visit a holding center for migrant children who are being detained.

She will joined by 10 of her Democratic colleagues.

Delauro leads a House subcommittee.

It has jurisdiction over the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement.

DeLauro said congress has a moral responsibility to conduct oversight to ensure children in our care are being taken care of.

