Congresswoman DeLauro, Speaker Pelosi, hold discussion on equal pay

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro hosted a discussion with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi on equal pay Saturday morning.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz was also in attendance.

They gathered at Gateway Community College to discuss ongoing efforts to close the pay gap women face across the state and country.

“It’s a simple concept,” DeLauro said. “Men and women of the same job deserve to have the same pay.”

DeLauro says women represent two-thirds of minimum wage workers and represent two-thirds of household ‘breadwinners’. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says White women earned around 81 percent as much as their male counterparts, and Black women earned about 91 percent compared to their male counterparts.

Brittany Yansy spoke about her experiences as a woman in the workforce and her studies on the pay gap women face in the US. Yansy is a doctoral candidate at UConn and an assistant professor at Goodwin College.

Yansy told the audience, “It’s not really about the dollar; it’s about the value. The value of work. To be acknowledged about working with dignity.”

She added, “Even with all of the advancement Connecticut has made…we still have work to do.”

When attendee Stephanie Cotton was asked to give advice to young women entering the workforce, she told News 8, “Fight for what you want, what you believe in, and just don’t take anything. A person that stands for nothing usually ends up with nothing, so you must stand for something.”

Earlier this year, the House of Representatives passed DeLauro’s Paycheck Fairness Act, which would help expand the Equal Pay Act of 1963. The Senate has not passed the act yet.

