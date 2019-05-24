Congresswoman DeLauro to push for gun violence research funding

(WTNH) - Congress is being asked to approve tens of millions of dollars in funding for gun violence research, thanks to one Connecticut lawmaker leading the charge on this.

It comes one day after our state passed a series of new gun laws -- which are now heading to the governor for his signature.

Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro will be here at New Haven City Hall later Friday morning. She's pushing for congress to pass a bill that includes $50-million in gun safety research.

Related: 3 gun bills, including 'Ethan's Law,' pass State Senate

The bill has already passed the appropriations committee down in Washington and now moves to the House of Representatives for a vote.

$25-million would go to the National Institute of Health, while the other $25-million goes to the CDC, all of which will be used for firearm injury and mortality prevention research.

More details are expected later on Friday.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.