NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some police departments are reporting technical issues with the state’s emergency 911 system Friday night.

On Twitter, the Waterbury and Trumbull Police Departments directed anyone experiencing issues connecting with 911 to use alternate phone lines.

Connecticut State Police said AT&T has been made aware of a possible issue:

“AT&T 9 1 1 Resolution Center has been made aware of a possible issue affecting sites on Viper 3 getting ghost calls and issues dialing outbound calls. But are not having issues with incoming calls,” state police said in a statement to News 8. “If you attempt to call 9-1-1 for an emergency and are unable to connect, please call your local PD or barracks routine line.”

In a statement to News 8, AT&T said they “are working as quickly as possible to resolve issues with 911 call routing. Calls are going through, but some calls are going to the incorrect location. We are working with our vendor to rectify the situation.”

Stamford Fire Department posted Friday night that its emergency communication center is experiencing some issues with the 911 phones lines. If you cannot get through to 911 there, you can call (203) 977-4444 or (203) 977-5555.

If you experience any issues contacting the Waterbury Police Department’s emergency 911 line, you can call the routine complaint line at (203) 574-6911. For Trumbull, you can call the police department at (203) 261-3665 ext. 0 to speak with the dispatch center.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.