BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Still undecided about who to root for in this year’s Super Bowl LVI? Maybe the North American river otters at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo can help.

Otters Sedge and Tahu helped football fans decide which team to vote for – the Los Angeles Rams or Cincinnati Bengals – ahead of the big game on Sunday. The initiative, dubbed “Zoo-Per Bowl,” allowed Sedge and Tahu to walk over to two boxes, donned with the logo of each team, and pick their winner.

Both otters made their way over to the Rams’ box, without giving the Bengals’ box a second glance.

Zoo Director Gregg Dancho firmly believes in the otters’ choice.

“I know Sedge and Tahu wouldn’t lead me on a wild goose chase,” Dancho said in a statement. “On Sunday, I’ll be watching the game like a hawk.”

Click here to see the video.