NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Blood Center is partnering with Global Blood Fund to support Ukrainian refugees.

Through April, donors can register their interest and the Connecticut Blood Center will donate $1 to GBF’s efforts to support Ukrainian refugees looking for new homes in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

“Blood drive sponsors have reached out to us to see how they can help because we’re all grappling with what is happening in Ukraine,” said Beau Tompkins, senior executive director at Connecticut Blood Center. “This is a meaningful way to help support Ukrainian refugees in need of sanctuary through the Global Blood Fund while helping maintain the local blood supply at the same time.”

GBF, a charity dedicated to reducing worldwide inequities in blood safety and sufficiency, is partnering with blood centers around the nation to support Ukrainian people fleeing from war.

“The terrible situation in Ukraine means that millions of its citizens are displaced and in need of a new home. We are grateful to Connecticut Blood Center and its blood donors for supporting our initiative to help Ukrainians find safe refuge,” said Gavin Evans, executive director at Global Blood Fund.

You can click here to schedule an appointment at a center or mobile blood drive or call (800) 283-8385. Once you arrive to donate blood, you can complete an online registration to confirm you want the blood center to contribute to GBF on your behalf.

The donor center is located in the Middletown Plaza at 856 Washington Street in Middletown.