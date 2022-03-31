HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Big money items were approved Thursday at the state Capitol during the first in-person Bond Commission meeting in two years. The commission approved $600 million in projects.

It is an election year so there were pet projects for a number of cities and towns where lawmakers are looking to get re-elected.

“What’s bonding for in an election year, but not to give out goodies to people?” joked State Rep. Holly Cheeseman, a Republican member.

Sarcasm aside, small towns and big cities like New Haven will get funding for community projects.

“For those towns who really advocated for this, it can really be a game-changer,” Cheeseman said.

She said the town of Griswold will have money to build a senior center.

Governor Ned Lamont touted new growth numbers. Connecticut’s GDP increased by 7.7%. Federal officials say Connecticut is now 12th in the country indicating a healthy economy.

Lamont said “the state has momentum. Our economy is growing.” However, not everyone agrees.

Republicans say the state still has a forecasted budget hole of $1 billion by 2024, and the recovery is not complete.

“We are 60, 70,000 jobs below where we were at the end of the recession,” Cheeseman said.

Despite the different outlooks, there is agreement on this: the UConn women going to the Final Four has helped sell bonds on Wall Street. The demand for Connecticut bonds resulted in a $227 million sale this week.

“Demand for Connecticut bonds is not just a nice thing for the Wall Street guys. It means interest rates are relatively lower than they would be otherwise and it’s saving Connecticut taxpayers,” Lamont said, “and it helps a lot that the UConn women are winning and will continue to win.”

Lamont came into office wanting to hold the line “remember the debt diet?” During the last four years, the administration has been strict but is approving more projects now.

The state sells bonds to pay for all of these projects and it is getting close to hitting the bond cap. Then there is the long-term pension liability. Lamont admits there is work to do.

Cheeseman slammed the recent SEBAC union agreement with state workers. It is reported to have a $600 million price tag, bonuses, raises, and little in healthcare givebacks — a costly obligation as the state continues to borrow.

“We can’t make promises to our residents knowing we are going to break them and at the same time enter into agreements with employees that we have to honor come hell or high water,” Cheeseman said.

The SEBAC union deal still has to be voted on by members and then pass the full legislature.