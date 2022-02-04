Conn. breweries call on Congress to replenish COVID relief funding

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The craft beer industry was booming in Connecticut before the pandemic, averaging almost 20 new breweries a year. Now, four have closed in the past month and they are looking to Congress for help.

One of the owners of Manchester’s Labyrinth Brewing Company, Adam Delaura, said they got lucky. They are one of 17 breweries who got that first round of money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Senator Richard Blumenthal got a tour Friday as they called on Congress to replenish that money.

“Without this funding, we would be in really rough shape right now,” Delaura said.

Dozens of breweries are in the same boat. Nearly 100 did not get that first round of funding and seven closed up shop since the beginning of the pandemic.

“So while we’ve been on this massive growth trend for the last decade, we’re starting to see that growth trend actually decrease,” said Phil Pappas, executive director of the Connecticut Brewers Guild.

Delaura said to survive the pandemic, they had to pivot their business and ramp up production to sell their canned beer because too many bar stools sat empty. He told News 8 they are using the government money to put in outdoor seating too.

“That’s going to be awesome for us, especially because of all this COVID customers have become accustomed to eating outside and drinking outside,” Delaura said. “It’s not just about getting through this pandemic. It’s about how do we move forward in the next couple of years.”

Blumenthal said the first round of money was $30 billion nationwide. He is hoping the second round will be between $40 to 60 billion.