Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection (DCP)’s Deputy Commissioner Andrea Comer, who was spear-heading the Cannabis Program in the state while overseeing the Social Equity Council, has resigned.

The DCP shared the news Saturday, noting that Comer’s resignation will go into effect at the end of the month. Comer is leaving to begin a new post as the chief of staff for incoming state Treasurer Erick Russell.

Comer, who was appointed the unpaid position on the SEC, is the designee of DCP Commissioner Michelle Seagull. She was overseeing the launch of the “adult use” cannabis market; the DCP just announced recreational sale of marijuana will begin at the nine licensed hybrid cannabis retailers across the state on Jan. 10, 2023.

DCP Commissioner Seagull released the following statement:

“Deputy Commissioner Comer has been an invaluable member of our team over the past 16 months, helping to launch a newly regulated cannabis market through both her role as DCP Deputy Commissioner and her position on the Social Equity Council, where she led with grace. Her insight and thoughtfulness have been critical to this process, and her positive impact at both DCP and the State of Connecticut will be lasting. We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

At this time, Comer’s replacement has not been named.