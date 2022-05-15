Conn. (WTNH) — Graduates across the state had the chance to celebrate their achievements as a part of the Class of 2022 on Sunday.

Western Connecticut State University held its commencement ceremonies at the Westside Athletic Complex.

Post University celebrated its commencement exercises at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. Undergraduate and graduate students walked the stage during the ceremony at 10 a.m., then online students had a ceremony at 3 p.m.

Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) addressed the graduating class, saying congratulations and thank you.

“You have been models of perseverance, grit and guts, resolve and resilience,” Blumenthal said at the event.

Quinnipiac University held its graduate commencement exercises on the campus quad. The Keynote speaker was Hartford Healthcare’s CEO Jeffrey Flaks, who told the graduate class how the 9-11 terrorist attacks inspired him to help others in the healthcare industry.

More than 1,100 students earned their degrees, including WTNH’s own Assignment Editor, Sydney Reynolds. She earned her master’s in journalism.

WTNH offers congratulations to all the college graduates celebrating this weekend.