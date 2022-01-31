Conn. comptroller discusses new program to help certain essential workers impacted by COVID

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The pandemic brought about the “all in this together” phrase, a shared understanding of working together for our mutual benefit. Now, the state is trying to get the word out about a new program to ease any financial burden certain essential workers may have incurred.

“They need these monies to recover from the financial hardships they’ve had to endure because of COVID-19,” said Connecticut State Comptroller Natalie Braswell.

Throughout the pandemic, frontline workers reported to work under unprecedented pressure.

“These are your nurses, your bus drivers, your first responders, your police officers, your firefighters. Individuals whose jobs are critical to the running of our society,” Braswell said.

The state legislature authorized the Connecticut Essential Workers COVID-19 Assistance Fund. The program provides $34 million in assistance to support the critical workers who helped keep the state open.

Braswell called it the chance to return the favor.

“The documentation we’re looking for is reimbursement for lost wages, out of pocket medical expenses, or both. We also have funeral expenses that can be paid out. “

The money will be distributed to those who qualify on a first-come, first-serve basis through June 30, 2024, or until the fund is depleted.

“As long as you lived in Connecticut, became ill with COVID-19 and were unable to work, or tragically passed away between March 10, 2020 and July 20, 2021, you’re eligible for the program,” Braswell said.

For more information, including the criteria that must be met, click here.