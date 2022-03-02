NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — There were some very pointed questions to Connecticut’s congressional delegation Wednesday night.

They highlighted how much the U.S. is helping Ukraine with humanitarian, economic and security support, and attacking Russia’s economy too, freezing the $650 billion Russia had in foreign reserves.

But Michael Sawkiw, director of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, thinks these actions should go even further.

“These are acts of terrorism. Congressman Himes, I’ll ask this question of you. The Unites States has designated four countries of the world as state sponsors of terror. They are Cuba, Syria, Iran, and North Korea. Do you think that given everything that is happening right now, that this is an opportunity for the United States of America now, to formally recognize the Russian Federation as a state sponsor of terror? It’s a loaded question I know,” Sawkiw said.

“What that basically does is it cuts off all commercial contact… let’s talk about the elephant in the room. We can and we should cut off all commercial contact with Russia and I put an asterisk next to that statement, but remember that the Germans get 50 percent of their natural gas today from Russia,” said Congressman Jim Himes.

Several countries are now trying to not rely on Russian oil. To help that cause, the U.S. will release 30 million barrels of oil in reserves.