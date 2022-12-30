Connecticut is struggling with the most pedestrian traffic deaths in more than three decades. Most are happening on local streets, leaving cities and towns looking for solutions. The city of Hartford has seen more than its share of fatalities.

“I understand that we’ve had a total of 8 pedestrian deaths in Hartford this year,” said City Councilman John Gale (D-Hartford). “This just seems unreasonable.”

That includes two men killed while crossing Blue Hills Avenue early in the morning the day before Thanksgiving. The carnage was shocking even to police.

“Speed looks like a factor in this case. It’s very unfortunate,” said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department the morning it happened. “It was a horrific scene.”

It was so horrific, it made Gale write a resolution calling for the city to study ways to slow traffic down. He points to a series of bollards on Capitol Avenue as one idea that is simple and relatively cheap.

The nice thing about the bollards is that they do not take up a travel lane. They don’t even take away a parking space. In a driver’s mind, however, they do register as an obstruction, something to avoid. That causes a driver to subconsciously slow down, and slowing down even a little can make a big difference in a collsion with a pedestrian.

“A pedestrian hit by a car going 40 miles per hour has a 10% chance of survival,” Gale said. “A pedestrian hit by a car going 20 miles per hour has an 80% chance of survival.”

At the state level, there are already plans to study traffic calming measures.

“Kind of the new year’s resolution that we have is really looking into what are some effective programs at increasing pedestrian safety and decreasing the number of fatalities we’re seeing on our roadways,” explained Eric Jackson, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Transportation Safety Research Center.

Gale says the best way to slow down drivers is right now illegal in Connecticut.

“The ability from the legislature for the towns to adopt and install red light cameras and speed cameras,” said GalePrevious efforts to get lawmakers to legalize those cameras have repeatedly been shot down, but Connecticut has not had this many pedestrian deaths in 34 years.