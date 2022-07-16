WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Fire Academy is paving the way for high school students to become professional firefighters.

On Saturday, 32 students graduated from the CFA’s Introductory Fire Service Program in Windsor Locks. For the past six days, they learned about the profession and performed training exercises.

One student, a tenth grader from Plainville, said his father is a firefighter and he’s had a passion for the fire service since he was a little kid.

“My next step after this is to hopefully join Plainville Fire Department, become a volunteer, and then hopefully go into a career department in the near future,” Phillippe Brochu said.