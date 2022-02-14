NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut was well represented recently when two 32 Sports flag football teams both placed in the top five at the NFL Flag Bowl at the recent Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.

Competing against teams across the country, the nine and under team and 11 and under team finished third and fourth respectively.

32 Sports is a non-profit founded by Bloomfield native and former Baltimore Ravens running back Matt Lawrence and his brother James.

32 Sports is, in Matt’s words, the “athletic pillar,” just a segment of Lawrence International, a humanitarian organization to serve people, mental health, youth development and education.

While they are serving communities worldwide, Matt said he had to come back to kick off the athletic brand in Connecticut.

“We said lets go back… I took the temperature of the state as far as what was needed, as far as what our youth need. I said lets do some great things. Let’s bring the NFL culture back to Connecticut. We don’t have an NFL team, but we have plenty of NFL athletes,” Lawrence said. “My mom and my dad… They set the tone very early in what excellence is supposed to be. Do things the right way, you don’t do things the wrong way.”

The teams competed with teams from around the country and caught the attention of a couple of NFL players who sent along their congratulations.