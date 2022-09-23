WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Foodshare announced the food bank’s three-year community impact plan to provide more accessible and better food to its neighbors.

The impact plan will focus on increasing access across the state to more fresh and nutritious food while investing with Connecticut Foodshare’s broad network of hunger-relief partners to improve food assistance programs.

The plan will also create lasting food security by giving neighbors resources to build economic security and aims to embody equity through inclusion in all aspects of their work.

“Our community impact plan is intended to strengthen and transform the hunger-relief system in Connecticut, and to increase its resilience, through significant investment and bold, innovative initiatives,” Beth Henry, chair of Connecticut Foodshare’s Board, said. “One thing that remains the same is the heart of our work – to deliver an informed and equitable response to hunger by mobilizing community partners, volunteers, and supporters.”

Read more about the three-year plan and how to help neighbors on their journey to food security and economic mobility here.