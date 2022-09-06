Conn. (WTNH) — After a hike over the summer, drivers can now take a breath of relief as gas prices in Connecticut have reached the lowest in New England.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of self-serve, regular gas in Connecticut is $3.72, which is down 14 cents from last week and 54 cents from last month.

Connecticut prices are at least 8 cents lower compared to other New England states; Rhode Island drivers are paying 8 cents more a gallon, New Hampshire prices are 10 cents higher, Maine drivers are paying 14 cents more, and Massachusetts prices are up 19 cents higher. Vermont drivers are paying the biggest difference with a whopping 22 cents more.

Fran Mayko, AAA spokeswoman, noted that it’s “a bit unusual” for Connecticut prices to be among the lowest in New England.

“But the market has been quite volatile this summer with dropping crude prices, lower demand, and a quiet hurricane season,” Mayko said.

Another contributing factor to the low prices is the state’s 25-cent-a-gallon gas tax holiday, which is due to expire on November 30, Mayko said.

In terms of national averages, Connecticut prices are 6 cents lower.

See AAA’s weekly price survey in Connecticut’s six metro regions below:

Greater Bridgeport $3.87

Lower Fairfield County $3.85

New Haven/Meriden $3.73

Greater Hartford $3.65

New London/Norwich $3.67

Windham/Middlesex $3.74