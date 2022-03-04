HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In just 48 hours, gas prices in Connecticut have jumped nearly 25 cents per gallon, with prices averaging almost $4 a gallon statewide.

It’s been years since Connecticut residents have seen $4 gas prices, and this could be just the beginning.

If you drive as often as Postal Service contractor Juan Gonzalez in Manchester, you might be feeling pain at the pump. Gonzalez said they’ve been seeing a steady increase; he saw prices jump 30 cents from one day to the next.

“I went from $18 a day in fuel to over $60 a day in fuel,” Gonzalez said.

As Russia continues to attack Ukraine and the U.S. and European countries threaten Russian oil suppliers, Americans continue to pay more at the pump.

“I’m hoping they do something about the prices,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t think it’s just because of the war, unfortunately.”

In Hartford, West Hartford, and Simsbury, gas prices have topped $4 a gallon on Friday.

John Dasilva, a Glastonbury resident, said he’s managing through the surge in prices by “putting it on my credit card and just try not to worry too much,” noting “it is what it is.”

“10, 20 cents here and there,” Dasilva said, “people like to make such a big deal out of it, but you need gas.”

In a nation that depends on gas, there’s concern that global disruptions in supply could mean we’ll continue setting new records in the days and weeks ahead. Some say it’s not ideal, but what other options do they have?

Dasilva said that paying $53 for 18 and a half gallons “isn’t ideal.”

“It’s 5 to 10 bucks higher than what I was paying last week,” Dasilva said.