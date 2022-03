NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is getting more than $11 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to invest in new electric buses.

The $11.4 million grant will replace 22 diesel-operated buses with state-of-the-art zero-emission battery-electric buses.

Electric buses reduce emissions and improve air quality.

The goal is to transition the entire statewide transit fleet from diesel to electric buses in the coming years.