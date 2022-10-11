NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut entrepreneurs are now feeling like royalty after their Create A Castle product scored them a deal with Kendra Scott on Shark Tank.

Create A Castle co-founders Kevin and Laurie Lane of New Milford pitched their sand-and-snow castle-building toy on the hit TV show on October 7. During the appearance, billionaire fashion designer Scott outbid co-star and competitor Daymond John with a $350,000 offer for 20% of the business.

“You might say we’ve already been swimming with sharks for four years,” Kevin said, “since the toy industry is fiercely competitive and dominated by a handful of major players.”

“However, it’s also an industry that recognizes and rewards innovative creativity,” Laurie added, noting that “Create A Castle checks all those boxes.”

Kevin and Laurie Lane. Courtesy Shwartz PR.

Scott said the Lanes “have what it takes to be the next Shark Tank success story.”

“They are passionate, offer a great product, and possess incredible growth potential,” Scott said. “As an investor, I will help them build the business they envision, encourage them to dream big and, most importantly, create products that bring joy and togetherness to families everywhere.”

The Shark Tank win has been four years in the making after Kevin believed there could be an easier way for children and families to build sand castles together. The Lanes created the “split-mold” design which would work in both sand and snow for a year-round product.

From there, Create A Castle was featured as a “Hot Summer Toy” on Live With Kelly & Ryan and then was dubbed Toy of The Year in 2020.

A deal with Scott is the latest developments in the storyline for the couple; earlier this month, Kevin made a splash after creating the largest sand castle in the state with fellow sculptor Dan Anderson. The pair built the 15-foot castle at New Milford’s Candlewood Lake.

The completed sand castle. Courtesy Shwartz PR.



The Lanes hope to continue developing products and scoring deals with retail partners all while “bringing families together, one castle at a time.”