Conn. (WTNH) — Following a decline in unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state is back on track with 100,000 jobs currently up-for-grabs, the Connecticut Department of Labor said.

According to the new October Labor Report, released by CTDOL Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo, 1,100 jobs were added to the state’s private sector last month, bringing the state up to 92.4% recovered from the pandemic and making 2022 a growth year to-date for Connecticut.

Currently, there are approximately 100,000 jobs posted statewide, CTDOL said, noting that the unemployment rate rose from 0.3% to 4.3%. However, unemployment claims are still at “historic lows.”

Commissioner Bartolomeo said job growth, increase in labor market participation, and record low unemployment filings showcase “Connecticut’s strong economy.”

“Some months are stronger than others, and Connecticut employers continued to add jobs in October, which is good news for job seekers,” Bartolomeo said. “The change of seasons also brings employment changes, and we expect normal holiday fluctuations in the coming months. National challenges around inflation and interest rates are issues for Connecticut as well, and something economists continue to keep their eyes on.”

CTDOL Director of Research Patrick Flaherty said the state has added jobs for 10 consecutive months, and employers were still adding jobs at the end of 2021.

“Connecticut may see a similar pattern in 2022, however, there are about 100,000 jobs posted now and that is quite high,” Flaherty said. “The labor market is tight and employers are competing for workers.”

Restaurants, ambulatory care, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries are now operating above pre-pandemic employment levels.