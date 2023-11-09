HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Pro Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists announced Wednesday that Denise D’Ascenzo will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame.

D’Ascenzo was an eleven-time Emmy Award winner and is known for making a significant contribution to journalism in the state, according to Connecticut SPJ. She passed away on Dec. 7, 2019, at the age of 61.

She worked in journalism for 33 years and anchor for WFSB Channel 3. During her career, she was also elected to the Silver Circle by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and made history as the first woman to be inducted into the Connecticut Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.

Lisa Chedekel will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame. She passed away on Jan. 12, 2018, at the age of 57.

Both D’Ascenzo’s and Chedekel’s family and friends will accept the honor on their behalf at the Connecticut SPJ’s annual gathering on Dec. 6.