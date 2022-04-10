Conn. (WTNH) — Looking to save some money this week? Sunday is the start of the state’s sales tax free week.

Any item of clothing or shoes under $100 is tax free. State lawmakers passed this measure as part of an overall tax cut package for residents. Extra revenue coming into the state made it possible.

Debbie Jan, a business owner in North Haven, visited a local retailer to cash in on some savings.

“That’s why I came to buy more things, to take advantage of that today,” Jan said.

Out with her mom Nina Fisicaro, a 12-year-old was looking to refresh her wardrobe.

“I love shopping, so I’m probably going to buy a lot of stuff,” Fisicaro said.

Over at Sneaker Junkies. owners say customers are ready to lace up. Mazen Najjar, owner of Sneaker Junkies, showed-off some new kicks, noting that they “dunk high.”

“They retail at $100-dollars,” Najjar said of the new shoes. “So you will be getting them for one hundred dollars flat. It wouldn’t be 106.35 like it normally would.”

Najjar said purchases that are exempt from the state’s 6.35% sales tax don’t take money away from his business. But certainly, entice customers to spend more.

“It is affective for our customers which is most important,” Najjar said. “They get to save money which makes us happy. And makes them want to spend some more. So it works out for both of us.”

The state usually holds a sales tax free week in August right before school begins. That will still happen. Luxury items like jewelry, however, are not included.

This week of discounts, set to run through April 16, will cost the state $3-million in lost revenue.