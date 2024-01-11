HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers announced Thursday that $14.6 million in funding will be going towards building a statewide electric vehicle charging network across the state.

According to a press release, the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection will receive the money to expand the state electric vehicle charging network.

“This tremendous $14.6 million investment in Connecticut’s electric vehicle and clean energy infrastructure will help create greener, more energy-efficient transportation options and reduce carbon emissions. I am thrilled to see this investment made in Connecticut’s EV infrastructure and will continue to push for funding for clean energy systems in our communities,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The expansion will include increasing access to electric vehicle infrastructure in rural communities and ensuring community charging stations are located near intermodal transportation centers.