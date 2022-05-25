HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A battle cry at the state Capitol: “It’s a crime Congress hasn’t acted [on gun control].”

Unity, in a time of grief. Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz was shaking and angry as she addressed reporters at a news conference.

“It’s happened in schools. It’s happened in schools. It’s happened in schools. And when is it enough? And what the hell is it going to take to stop this,” Bysiewicz said.

Gun control advocates joined Democratic lawmakers on the steps of the state Capitol, pleading with Congress to do more.

They are calling for uniform background checks, an assault weapons ban, and a law on gun storage safety.

Ten years ago, leaders stood with Sandy Hook in the midst of tragedy. A decade later, cries for change remain.

“If we could just have the rest of the country put in place some of the gun safety laws, the likes of which we have here, we could make things a little bit safer,” added Governor Ned Lamont.

Connecticut has some of the strictest gun laws in the nation. You have to be 21 years old to purchase a firearm, there is a waiting period, and assault rifles and high-capacity magazines are banned.

Over the last decade, lawmakers have worked in a bipartisan fashion.

This year, however, Democrat Chair of the Judiciary, Steve Stafstrom, said Republicans blocked a bill to require all homemade ghost guns to be registered.

“The issue of gun safety legislation has gotten more partisan today than it was four years ago, eight years ago,” added Stafstrom.

But Republicans say there were enforcement issues with ghost guns.

Instead, House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora points to bipartisan measures like school safety, passing gun storage regulations in Ethan’s Law, and adopting legislation focused on mental health for children and adults, along with a bill he co-wrote letting municipalities use qualified retired police officers as security guards in schools.

He says the issue is not prosecuting gun crimes.

“Upward of 90 percent of them are not being prosecuted in the State of Connecticut. So, we’ve got to bring accountability to our criminal justice system. And then on the front end, I think as lawmakers, we have to stop the partisan bickering. This is not an opportunity to score political points.” Candelora said. “This is an opportunity to be an agent for change and start talking about how we start identifying high-risk behavior and start correcting it. Every single individual in our communities can be a part of that change.”

Lamont was asked whether he will call lawmakers back in for a special session to tackle the gun control bill. He said: “I’m not there yet. “