NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In a major expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court said Thursday that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public.

In their 6-3 decision, the justices struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public. The justices said that requirement violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

The landmark ruling is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the country’s largest cities. About a quarter of the U.S. population live in states expected to be affected by the ruling, the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade.

The Supreme Court’s decision comes as Congress is working toward the passage of gun legislation following mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn) said Thursday’s “deeply destructive decision will unleash even more gun violence on American communities.”

“Instead of upholding common-sense safeguards to reduce gun violence, it will only put more guns in public spaces and open the floodgates to invalidate sensible gun safety laws in more states,” Blumenthal said. “Worse yet, it is a significant step backwards at a moment when horrendous shootings happen across our country every day, taking too many beautiful lives and terrorizing generations of Americans.”

Blumenthal said the Supreme Court’s decision will not impact the Senate’s agreement on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

“As gun violence soars, Congress must heed the will of the majority of Americans who support gun safety measures and break the legislative logjam to stop this senseless violence,” he said. “This activist Supreme Court is once again legislating from the bench, but Congress must continue to legislate for a safer America.”

