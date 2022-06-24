NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut leaders, healthcare professionals, and organizations are speaking out after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

The decision by a majority of conservative justices to fundamentally reshape American society by overturning the landmark 1973 precedent is certain to ignite a political firestorm and yield a complex patchwork of state laws that will effectively block large swathes of the population from terminating unwanted pregnancies.

Friday’s ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

In May, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn) signed Public Act 22-19, touted as a first-in-the-nation law that will protect medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut. The law also expands abortion access in Connecticut by expanding the type of practitioners eligible to perform certain abortion-related care.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s “grateful” that state laws “make it clear that women have a right to choose.”

Today’s Supreme Court decision drastically oversteps the constitutional right for Americans to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions without government interference. Decisions on reproductive healthcare should only be made between a patient and their doctor without the interference of politicians. This ruling will not only result in a patchwork of unequal laws among the states, but more importantly, it will result in dangerous and life-threatening situations similar to what this country witnessed countless times in the era prior to the landmark Roe case in which women died or were left severely injured because they could not access the medical care that they should have every right to access on their own. I am grateful to live in Connecticut, where our laws make it clear that women have a right to choose. As long as I am governor, reproductive rights will be protected in Connecticut and I will do everything in my power to block laws from being passed that restrict those rights.

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz (D-Conn)

Today is a dark and devastating day for women across this nation. This ruling demolishes almost a half century of settled law ensuring women’s reproductive freedom, and the right to have an abortion is an integral part of a women’s reproductive freedom. This ruling is cruel and unconscionable because it targets poor women, indigenous women and women of color in particular. This ruling does not mean that women will no longer receive abortions, but millions of women will no longer have access to safe abortions. This ruling will criminalize health care providers, and half of our country. This unbelievable decision moves our country backward by preventing women from achieving full equality by overturning a law that a majority of our country supports. While I am incredibly proud that Connecticut is a leader in protecting women’s reproductive rights with our first-in-the-nation law that protects medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut, many women will still be left without options. It is time that other states step up and do the same to protect the women in their states, and stop letting anti-abortion rhetoric dismantle decades of progress. Governor Lamont and I want women across the country to know that Connecticut is a safe harbor, we will provide reproductive care to any woman who needs it, and we will protect the medical providers who provide that necessary care.



Rep. John B. Larson (CT-01)

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn almost 50 years of precedent and subjugate women’s rights to their own bodies is shameful. Abortion is now completely outlawed in 13 states with more expected to follow. The House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act ten months ago, and the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in April of this year. The Senate knows the urgency to protect this right, and the filibuster is once again standing in the way. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say you need 60 votes to pass a law. I am proud Connecticut has already taken action to protect the right to safe and legal abortion, but the Senate must act at a federal level to ensure every American in every state can access the reproductive care they need. There is no time to waste; the Women’s Health Protection Act must become law now.

Senate President Martin Looney (D-New Haven)

This decision will cause confusion, pain, and division across our country and will do so disproportionally for low income women whose health care options are already limited. Democrats in the General Assembly anticipated this upending of legal precedent and enacted additional safeguards for reproductive health care in our state this year, including protection against litigation from residents of other states. Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk)

The Supreme Court’s overturning of settled law on reproductive health is the nightmare we feared. Decades ago Connecticut wrote Roe v. Wade’s abortion protections into state law and this year we took additional steps to protect not only our residents and medical professionals but also any American who has an abortion in our state. However, now that the Supreme Court has put an end to safe, legal abortions as a right in our country, Connecticut is dependent on having lawmakers and a Governor who will defend that right. We are no longer dealing with a theoretical threat to abortion access. Every local election will determine our access to that right.

State Senator Saud Anwar (D-South Windsor)

Today, our courts have decided that safe abortions will no longer be allowed in much of the country. This decision will lead to death, severe illness and complications due to unsafe abortions. The clock has been dialed back about 50 years.

