HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A proposal to lower prescription drug costs is getting strong support at the State Capitol.

Senate Bill 10 aims to provide more access to affordable prescription drugs and more transparency when it comes to healthcare costs.

The bill takes some of the provisions in 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act — a federal law allowing Medicare to negotiate prescription drug costs on the 10 most expensive medications and pass-on those lower prices to all Connecticut residents.

Dr. Deidre Gifford, the executive director of the Office of Health Strategy in Connecticut, testified in favor of the proposal.

“When I go to the pharmacy to pick-up medication so many times, I’ve watched people ahead of me in line, working with the pharmacist, trying to figure out a way to afford and pick-up their medication,” Dr. Gifford said.

There’s no word yet on when the bill will come up for a vote, but it’s expected to move to the floor this session as it’s considered a “priority bill” in the Senate.