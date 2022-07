MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Natural Gas is responding to a gas line that was struck in Milford on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a subcontractor for CNG was working on Cherry Street and struck a 1.25 in. line as they were replacing a gas main. The area was isolated and some businesses in the area were evacuated as a precaution, the Milford Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported.

CNG is looking into the incident.

