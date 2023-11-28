NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Local nonprofits nationwide are preparing to participate in Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday started as a hashtag in 2012 and has since grown into one of the biggest fundraising days of the year.

Nonprofits and industry groups say donations are down so far compared to previous years, but many are still looking to make a difference.

The Connecticut Humane Society is one of many nonprofits across the state that rely on donations. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, CHS shares a story on their YouTube channel about a dog named Pepper who broke both of her paws. With the help of CHS, Pepper’s owner, Brandon, was able to pay for her surgery.

CHS is also matching donations of up to $20,000 for this year’s Giving Tuesday up until 11:59 p.m. Donations can be made on the nonprofit’s website.

Many nonprofits from across the U.S. will also be running matching campaigns, which is when a supporter has pledged to double or sometimes triple the donation of other smaller donors.

To learn more about Giving Tuesday, click here.