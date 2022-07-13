HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Healthcare advocates and officials in Connecticut called for a formal hearing to review the double-digit rate increases requested by nine health insurance companies.

The insurers are seeking average rate increases of 20.4% for the individual market, and 14.8% for small groups.

“At this moment, when we depend so much on our health insurers, this is exactly the wrong time to seeking average increases of 20%,” Attorney General William Tong said at a press conference Wednesday.

The state’s Department of Insurance plans to hold an informational public hearing on the requested rate increases in early August and accept written comments.

A formal hearing would give Tong’s office and the Office of the Healthcare Advocate to present in independent analysis and question insurance industry representatives under oath about why they need such a large rate increase.

In 2015, the state’s then-insurance commissioner committed to holding such a public rate hearings on rate increases exceeding more than 10%.