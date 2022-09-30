A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

SEYMOUR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) and the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) announced that they filed a federal civil rights action against various state officials on Friday.

In a press release, the CCDL stated that they are seeking to overturn Connecticut’s ban on acquiring and possessing modern sporting rifles. Sporting rifles are often used by hunters and competitors, as well as those seeking home-self defense, according to the Firearm Industry Trade Association.

The CCDL and SAF’s lawsuit argues that the state ban violates the Second and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution, according to the CCDL.

In addition to the two groups, three individual plaintiffs have joined the lawsuit as well. The CCDL said that Jenny Hamilton, a mother, business owner, and victim of domestic violence, has joined the suit as well as Eddie Grant and Michael Stiefel, who are former corrections officers.

“We all deserve to live in safe communities, but denying ownership of the most commonly owned firearms in the country is not the way to achieve it,” wrote Holly Sullivan, president of the CCDL, in a press release.

The press release does not state which state officials will be facing this lawsuit.