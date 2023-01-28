Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut officials are responding to the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man earlier this month following recently-released video footage.

The man, 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, died three days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop on Jan. 7. On Friday, the city of Memphis released both body camera footage and street surveillance footage of the violent arrest in what the Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis described as a “disregard for a human being.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont responded to the video footage on Saturday, releasing the following statement:

Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family, friends, and loved ones. His last word was ‘mom.’ I was struck by the beautiful photos taken by Tyre, which serve as a stark contrast to the horrifying video and images released last night. His family and our nation deserve a swift, thorough, and transparent investigation. We cannot continue this way. We must create a more just society for everyone. I’m committed to continuing that work here in Connecticut.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz echoed similar sentiments, noting that the murder of Nichols at the hands of Memphis police is “not only disgusting and enraging, but completely depraved.”