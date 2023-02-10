Conn. (WTNH) — For many at the Diyanet Mosque in New Haven the devastation in Turkey hits close to home after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake ravaged the country’s Gaziantep province.

For Nejdet Saydan the devastation hit even closer, as he left Turkey only hours before the Earthquake occured.

The Manchester resident was in the country for a month prior to leaving for Connecticut just hours before earthquake hit.

“I got back Sunday night. I was in the air when it happened. “One of our distant relatives lost about 15 members of their family. It’s going to take a long time to recover,” Nejdet said.

Ercan Uzun lived in Turkey for nearly two decades and told News 8 areas from his childhood are now leveled to rubble on the ground.

The Diyanet Mosque is stepping up collecting and donating clothing, food, baby supplies and more.

Global non-profit organizations headquartered in connecticut are also sending aid.



Save the children and Americares have sent people to help on the ground in Turkey to serve people food and clean water. The organizations will also provide clothing and help families reunite.

“The team is comprised of emergency response experts as long as a mental health professional. Americares right here local to connecticut and to have that representation and to be able to contribute to the response efforts,” Dr. Julie Varughese, Chief Medical Officer of Americares said.



Save the Children has staff based in Turkey who were impacted by the earthquake themselves. Some members still remain unaccounted for.

“[They are] now facing a second crisis. They need to survive in freezing temperatures, their homes are destroyed. So shelter, warm blankets, jackets, shoes, most of them have lost everything so those are really critical items,” Janti Soeripto, CEO of Save the Children said.

Organizers at Diyanet Mosque said there is shortage of hygiene of supplies, diapers, flashlights and money.

Donations can be made right at Diyanet Mosque, the Naugatuck Police Department, Americares, or Save the Children.