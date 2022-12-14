Conn. (WTNH) — Pedestrian deaths are on the rise, and in Connecticut, the number of fatalities leaves the state as one of the deadliest across the country.

According to a new study, conducted by the car insurance app Jerry, Connecticut has the seventh-highest number of pedestrian deaths, falling only behind Kansas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

Jerry said aggressive and distracted driving may be to blame, leaving vulnerable people on the road at risk. From 2011 to 2020, 26% of pedestrian deaths occurred in an intersection, leaving 91% of deaths on the roadway. This means that people were more prone to being struck if they were crossing a road without a crosswalk or walking along a road with no sidewalk.

Data from over 10 years of crashes show that the number of pedestrians killed by drivers has jumped 65%, totaling 7,342 in 2021. The study also found that nearly one in five traffic fatalities involved a person on foot last year, and four of every five pedestrian deaths occur in an urban area.

Passenger cars kill more pedestrians every year than SUVs, Jerry noted, and nearly a third of pedestrians killed in 2020 had a blood-alcohol level of at least 0.08, the legal limit to define drunk driving.

Minorities were also found more likely to die as pedestrians on American roads, the study showed.

See how each state ranked here.